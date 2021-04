Whitney Buha lives in Chicago, Illinois, and she is the founder of the lifestyle blog called Something Whitty.

Recently, Whitney received Botox injections, which seems like something you wouldn’t have to really be concerned about…

…But something went terribly wrong during that session, and now’s she’s speaking up to talk about the little-known dangers of it.

Instagram; pictured above is Whitney before

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.