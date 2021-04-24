Hilaria Baldwin Bravely Talks About Miscarriages In Honor Of Infertility Awareness Week

April 18th through 24th is National Infertility Awareness Week, and the mission of the movement is to have those difficult conversations around infertility in order to eliminate the stigmas associated with it.

In honor of this important week, Hilaria Baldwin chose to bravely talk about her own miscarriages.

Back in April of 2019, Hilaria suffered from her first miscarriage. Then, a few months later in November, she was pregnant again but sadly lost that baby.

Hilaria took to Instagram to talk about her “angels” and how this month, the first baby she sadly lost would have been a year old already.

Instagram; pictured above Hilaria snaps a selfie with her son Edu

