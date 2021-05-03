She Was Killed In A Car Accident Along With Her Boyfriend As They Were On Their Way To Prom

18-year-old Kalen Hart was from Windfall, Indiana, and she was a senior at Hamilton Heights High School located in Arcadia.

Kalen was about to graduate and go to prom with her boyfriend Lendon Byram, who was a junior at Cathedral High School.

Kalen had been accepted to Indiana University Kokomo, and she was supposed to attend this upcoming fall and graduate in 2025.

Unfortunately, Kalen not only never made it to her prom this past Saturday, but she’s also not going to be going to college this fall.

Instagram; pictured above is Kalen

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.