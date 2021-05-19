She Was Shot Dead In Her Front Yard In Broad Daylight While Her Children Were Inside

35-year-old Erica Allen lived in League City, Texas. She had two children, ages 7 and 2, and was in the process of divorcing her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas Allen.

Erica worked as a principal for Heights Elementary School, part of the Texas City Independent School District.

Erica was a beloved part of her school district. The children who went to her school and their parents just adored her, as did her coworkers.

On May 13th, at 10:07 in the morning, officers with the League City Police Department rushed to Erica’s home after receiving a 911 call about a home invasion.

When officers got to her house that sits on Westwood Drive, they quickly learned that was not the case.

“When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old, Erica Rene Allen dead in the front yard of a home,” the League City Police Department explained in a press release.

“Witnesses stated that they saw Erica Allen’s husband, 40-year-old, Nicholas Allen, shoot her and then go back into his home.”

“Officers were unable to establish contact with Nicholas Allen and secured the home until the tactical team arrived.”