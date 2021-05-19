in True Crime Tribe

She Was Shot Dead In Her Front Yard In Broad Daylight While Her Children Were Inside

35-year-old Erica Allen lived in League City, Texas. She had two children, ages 7 and 2, and was in the process of divorcing her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas Allen.

Erica worked as a principal for Heights Elementary School, part of the Texas City Independent School District.

Erica was a beloved part of her school district. The children who went to her school and their parents just adored her, as did her coworkers.

On May 13th, at 10:07 in the morning, officers with the League City Police Department rushed to Erica’s home after receiving a 911 call about a home invasion.

When officers got to her house that sits on Westwood Drive, they quickly learned that was not the case.

Facebook; pictured above is Erica

“When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old, Erica Rene Allen dead in the front yard of a home,” the League City Police Department explained in a press release.

“Witnesses stated that they saw Erica Allen’s husband, 40-year-old, Nicholas Allen, shoot her and then go back into his home.”

“Officers were unable to establish contact with Nicholas Allen and secured the home until the tactical team arrived.”

Prev1 of 2

This Influencer Was Arrested After Being Accused Of Wire Fraud And Stealing Someone’s Identity