This Man Found A 2.2-Carat Diamond While Visiting A Park

Murfreesboro, Arkansas. People from around the world come to the Crater of Diamonds State Park every year since it’s one of the only places on earth where you can try to find a real diamond of your own.

If you dig for a diamond in the park and find it, you get to actually keep it and bring it home with you; no strings attached.

It only costs $10 for an adult to head to the park and start digging for a diamond, and you can also rent equipment from the park to help you in your hunt for treasure if you don’t have your own.

According to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, every single day someone finds at least a diamond or two.

This year alone, 121 diamonds have already been found this year, totaling more than 20 carats if you put them all together.

26-year-old Christian Liden lives in Poulsbo, Washington, and now he can count himself among the lucky few to find a diamond in the park.

Earlier this month, Christian came to the Crater of Diamonds State Park in hopes of finding a diamond or other precious gemstone to make a ring for his girlfriend, whom he plans to propose to sometime soon.

Christian has dreamed of literally making the engagement ring he wants to propose with, and over the past few years, he has mined enough gold to make the band.

Crater of Diamonds State Park; pictured above Christian holds up his incredible find

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.