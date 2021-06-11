11-Year-Old Left With Horrific Burns On Nearly Her Entire Body After Being Involved In A Backyard Accident At A Sleepover

Wichita, Kansas. On June 13th, 11-year-old Priscilla was having a sleepover at her friend’s house. She and her friend frequently did this, and they loved staying up late to chat and play.

At around 10:30 that evening, Priscilla’s mom got a call from the friend’s mom that Priscilla was on fire in their backyard.

“My first thought was she was overreacting,” Priscilla’s mom explained about the phone call.

“I thought I would show up and drive her to the ER for a burn on a finger or maybe a hand from something dumb like cooking or a firework or something.”

“Never crossed my mind something bigger until I saw the panic in the house when I pulled up…”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Priscilla

At some point before the terrible accident, Priscilla and her friend snuck into the backyard after climbing through a bedroom window so they could go play outside together.

They had taken noodles, rubbing alcohol, lighters, and tin foil outside with them. They took some rocks from the yard and set them up like a little campfire circle.

Priscilla and her friend used the lighters and the rubbing alcohol they had taken outside to try to make their fire.

