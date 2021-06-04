Baby Girl Suffers An Accident While With Her Babysitter And Now She Has A Brain Injury

St. Louis, Missouri. Elsie Lichtenberg is a 7-month-old baby girl living in St. Louis along with her family. She has three older siblings.

On May 25th, Elsie’s parents dropped her off at her babysitter’s house. There was some kind of accident that happened while Elsie was there, and now she has a brain injury.

“Elsie was knocked unconscious and had a seizure. Paramedics were called and took her to the nearest hospital,” Ryan Kinealy, a friend of Elsie’s dad, explained on GoFundMe.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Elsie

Several hours afterward, Elsie was taken to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital. While she was being airlifted there, she had 2 more seizures.

“She sustained a skull fracture, bleeding and severe swelling within her brain and brain damage throughout the entirety of the right side of her brain, and swelling in her neck.”

Elsie had to be placed in a medically induced coma. Then, doctors put a tube inside of her brain to drain out fluid and try to alleviate the pressure.

The doctors taking care of Elsie said that “her brain injury will be substantial due to the damage being throughout all the layers of every part of the right side of her brain.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Elsie in the hospital

