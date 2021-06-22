She Texted Her Mom Saying She Hoped She Wasn’t Being Kidnapped And 3 Days Later She Was Sadly Found Murdered

New Orleans, Louisiana. 34-year-old Catherine Serou grew up in New Orleans before becoming a worldly and well-traveled young woman.

“Catherine Serou could do anything,” her sister Marie-Claire wrote on a GoFundMe page created for her.

“Brilliant and beautiful, she found joy in learning, growing, eating, traveling, building, crafting, and caring for animals.”

“A former Marine in the Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, she was a certified Diesel Mechanic,” Marie-Claire continued, before listing out all of her sister’s incredible academic accomplishments.

First, Catherine obtained her associate’s degree from Los Rios Community College, where she dual majored in photography and anthropology.

Next, she attended UC Davis, where she got her bachelor’s in design and her master’s in art history.

Most recently, Catherine was pursuing her master’s in Russia, where she was a law student at Nizhny Novgorod State University.

pictured above is Catherine in a photo shared by Nizhny Novgorod State University

It was 7:17 in the evening in Russia on June 15th when Catherine sent her mom an alarming text message.

