She Was Found Stabbed To Death In A Field And 49 Years Later Her Killer Has Been Arrested

Naperville, Illinois. On July 8th, 1972, 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson’s brother loaned her his bicycle so she could ride over to watch a local baseball game.

When Julie failed to come home after the game was done, her family reported her as missing.

The Naperville Police Department began investigating Julie’s disappearance and neighbors came together to help look for the teen girl.

The day after Julie went missing, her bike was found, but there still was no sign of her.

“The bike was discovered on a gravel road off 87th Street and Knoch Knolls Road,” Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said at a press conference.

Not long after the bicycle Julie had borrowed from her brother was found, so was her body. She was lying dead in a field near Modaff Road.

“That was the following day after Julie went missing. We conducted a search of the area, found her body, and she was deceased…and had been stabbed multiple times,” Chief Marshall explained.

The hunt for Julie’s killer was now on, but it would take 49 long years to catch that man responsible for taking her life.

Naperville Police Department; pictured above is 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson

