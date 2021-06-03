Teen Sadly Passes Away In A Car Accident Days After She Went To Prom And Graduated High School

Saginaw, Michigan. 17-year-old Kirsten Franzel grew up in Saginaw and recently graduated from St. Charles High School.

“Kirsten was a dedicated and passionate flyer, co-captain on the St. Charles sideline and competitive cheerleading teams, and played clarinet in the band,” her obituary reads.

“Kirsten was a phenomenal dancer and teacher assistant at Bohaty School of Dance for over 10 years.”

“She was a member of the drama club, National Honor Society, and St. Charles Haunted House. She was a volunteer for Special Olympics and Read Across America.”

“Kirsten was particular about everything she did, giving it her all. Kirsten was a loving, kind, and courageous girl with a smile that would light up any room.”

A few days ago, Kirsten attended prom with the rest of her senior class and wore a beautiful floral, floor-length dress.

She walked at her graduation and took pictures with her beaming parents.

This upcoming weekend Kirsten’s family had planned a party to celebrate her graduation, but instead, they’re now getting ready for her funeral.

Facebook; pictured above is 17-year-old Kirsten Franzel

