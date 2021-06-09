This Bakery Created Special Rainbow Cookies For Pride Month And Lost A Huge Customer Over It But The Internet Came Together To Support Them Like Crazy

Lufkin, Texas. In honor of Pride Month, a bakery named Confections made specially created rainbow cookies.

Dawn and Miranda are the two sisters and co-owners behind the Confections bakery.

They proudly shared the photos of their beautiful heart-shaped cookies on their social media accounts, never expecting that an act of inclusion would end up hurting their business big time.

Instagram; pictured above are some of Dawn and Miranda’s heart-shaped cookies made in honor of Pride Month

On June 3rd, Dawn and Miranda took to Facebook to share some heartbreaking news. They ended up losing a ton of followers on social media because of their Pride Month treats.

Not only that, their business took a hit when a customer canceled a huge order that they had made for 5 dozen cookies.

Instagram; pictured above is another one of the cookie designs the sisters came up with for Pride Month

“We received a very hateful message on our business page canceling a large order (5dz) of summer-themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted,” the Facebook post explained.

Instagram; pictured above Dawn and Miranda shared the news that they lost a major customer over their Pride Month cookies

