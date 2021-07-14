14 Years Ago She Threw Her Newborn Baby Girl In A Dumpster Where She Died And After Police Caught On To Her She Tried To Hop A Plane To Escape

Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 14 years ago, a newborn baby girl was found dead in the dumpster of the YMCA on North Queen Street.

It was September 24th, 2007, when people working at that YMCA location called the police to report finding the baby thrown out along with the trash.

“The baby had been wrapped in a blood-stained towel and several plastic bags and placed into a canvas bag along with the placenta and the umbilical cord,” the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide due to complications of asphyxia.”

Police set to work trying to figure out who this baby was, and who was responsible for discarding her in such a cruel way.

Tips did come in, many people were interviewed, and 25 different women were eliminated as possible matches for the baby’s mom.

Unfortunately, the case went cold, and the baby was given the name of Baby Mary Anne.

In 2016, 9 years after Baby Mary Anne was found dead in that dumpster, Sergeant Randy Zook with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police was assigned as the lead investigator on the case.

Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office; pictured above is Tara in her mugshot

