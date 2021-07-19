Little Boy Who Has Cancer Gets To Be An Honorary Deputy For A Day

Lakeland, Florida. Merrick Lloyd is a little boy who was diagnosed with Burkett Lymphoma in December of 2020 after being misdiagnosed on two different occasions.

Since being diagnosed with Burkett Lymphoma, Merrick has had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation over the past 6 months.

Merrick’s school, the Carlton Palmore Elementary, decided to help make one of his biggest dreams a reality, and they reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to make Merrick an honorary deputy for a day.

Merrick received a custom-made little uniform for his day as a deputy, and he also got a backpack full of exciting presents for him.

He got to spend time with Sheriff Grady Judd, the Polk County SWAT Team, and the 911 dispatchers.

Facebook; pictured above is Merrick with Sheriff Grady Judd

He also got to sit inside one of the helicopters at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“When the school and community come together, beautiful things happen,” the Carlton Palmore Elementary wrote in a Facebook post.

“We believe in making dreams come true here in Polk County! A huge “Thank you” goes out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for “Deputizing” one of our students Merrick Loyd!”

