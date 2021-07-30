She Went Missing Shortly After Having Brain Surgery: Where Is Dawn Sherrill?

Anadarko, Oklahoma. 55-year-old Dawn Sherrill recently had brain surgery performed after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Not long after her surgery, Dawn ended up going missing, and now it’s been over a week since her loved ones have seen her or heard from her.

It was July 21st at approximately 7 p.m. that Dawn was last spotted leaving her home in her boyfriend’s pickup truck.

Facebook; pictured above is Dawn

“Please continue to keep my girl, Dawn Sherrill in your prayers,” Dawn’s friend Suzi Parmer-Gwinn wrote in a Facebook post.

“She is one of the hardest working, strong, independent women I know. If she was herself, I wouldn’t be as worried.”

“Unfortunately because of her cancer, she’s confused and in a very fragile mental and physical condition.”

“The people who love her, want and NEED her home safe. She took off Wednesday night at about 7 in her boyfriend’s maroon 07 F150 with a black tailgate.”

“It had a smoker in the back. She has long dark hair, was wearing a gray smock with Anadarko Vet Clinic and Khakis. If you see her, please contact the sheriffs asap.”

