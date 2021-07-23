She Wore White To Her Blind Cousin’s Wedding And Honestly Can’t See Anything Wrong With It

It’s a well-known fact that you should never wear white to a wedding because it’s seen as competing with the bride on her special day.

Well, one woman who attended her 26-year-old cousin’s wedding last week wore white anyway, and because her cousin is blind she didn’t see anything wrong with her choice of clothing.

Her cousin has been blind since she was born, and she isn’t that close to her cousin but they do get on alright.

When she received an invitation to her cousin’s wedding, she figured she would go so she could get out of having to go to work.

She admits that her favorite color in the world is white because she thinks it complements the color of her skin while making her feel confident.

So, when the time came to figure out what she was going to wear to her cousin’s wedding, she went out and bought a white-colored maxi dress.

She remarked that the wedding was not that large, and it was kind of a family-style dinner followed by a small party.

“I really thought no one would even notice I was wearing white,” she explained. “My cousin and her husband didn’t know because obviously, no one told them.”

Her aunt basically shot her daggers that whole night, as did another one of her cousins.

