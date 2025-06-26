She Kicked Her Best Friend Out Of Her Bridal Party After She Wanted To Wear A Sequin Dress

How big of an issue do you think it is when women in a bridal party have dresses that don’t match? Over the weekend, this 30-year-old woman got married.

Her day was pretty lovely, but she lost her best friend Claire over some drama days before her wedding. Claire has been her best friend since they were in college, and she asked Claire to be her Maid of Honor.

“Claire has always had a bit of a ‘main character’ complex. She’s loud, charming, and tends to dominate a room,” she explained.

“I’ve learned to live with it, but I made it clear from the start that I really wanted the wedding to be simple and elegant.”

“The bridesmaid dresses were floor-length black satin, very classic, and I picked a sleek satin wedding gown with no embellishments.”

She wanted a minimalistic, clean aesthetic for her wedding day, which is why she picked the bridesmaid dresses that she did.

Two days prior to her wedding, all of the bridesmaids got together to do one more try-on of their dresses.

Well, when Claire arrived, she had a totally different dress. While it was still black, it was covered with sequins, had a slit up to Claire’s thigh, and a neckline that plunged.

“It’s very ‘Met Gala,’ not ‘garden wedding.’ I asked her (privately) why she changed it, and she said she ‘couldn’t wear the original one’ because it made her feel ‘fat and frumpy,'” she added.

“I offered to help her get it tailored (I would’ve paid), but she insisted the new one was better and that ‘nobody would be looking at me anyway.’ Here’s where I might be the [jerk]: I told her she either wears the dress the rest of the bridal party is wearing, or she can step down.”

“She said I was being controlling and superficial. I said it wasn’t about her comfort — it was about respecting the event and not turning the bridal party into a runway. She refused to budge. So I told her I was replacing her as MOH. She thought I was bluffing.”

She was not playing around, and Claire left sobbing. When her wedding day arrived, Claire didn’t even come as a guest.

Some of their shared friends think she was being rude and should have allowed Claire to wear the dress she loved.

These people think she threw away a decade-long friendship over nothing, but her mom and husband are on her side.

“…But now I’m wondering if I let wedding stress turn me into a bridezilla,” she concluded.

