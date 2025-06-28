Her Friend Gave Her A List Of 47 Requirements To Follow As A Bridesmaid, So She Dropped Out Of The Wedding

The entitlement some brides walk around with is unreal. When you ask people to be included in your bridal party and spend their hard-earned money on your special day, you at the very least owe it to them to make their lives as easy as possible.

Being a bridesmaid is such a big commitment, and I’ve seen so many things over the years that now I just bow out when asked!

Anyway, this woman has a friend named Sarah, and Sarah is getting married in a couple of months. Last October, Sarah asked if she could be one of her bridesmaids.

She was so touched that she instantly jumped to say yes to being a part of Sarah’s wedding. Well, a week ago, Sarah sent all of the bridesmaids a Google Doc with the headline, “Bridesmaid Expectations & Requirements.”

Prior to opening it, she innocently figured it wouldn’t be that wild or outlandish. She expected Sarah to put in there what color they should all wear, and include a link to the dress style. Or maybe the document would contain a timeline of what to expect on the big day.

But no, there were literally 47 items in the list of what to know as Sarah’s bridesmaid!

“Some highlights: Mandatory spray tans (she’s booking appointments for us), $400 hair and makeup (non-negotiable), can’t post any photos from events without her approval (!!!) and – my personal favorite – we’re expected to contribute $200 each toward her bachelorette party ON TOP of planning and paying for it,” she explained.

“Item #47 was literally, ‘Remember this is my day and your job is to make me shine!’ I texted her saying this was beyond what I could commit to and needed to step down, she called me crying saying ‘real friends would do anything even if it takes some sacrifice,’ now more than half our friend group is asking if they can see the list because they don’t believe it’s real.”

She’s left wondering if she’s somehow a jerk for backing out of being a bridesmaid after getting that insane list.

