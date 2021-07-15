She’s Demanding That Her Fiancé Buy Her A New Wedding Dress After His Mom And Sister Tried It On And Ruined It

It’s allegedly bad luck for someone else to put on your wedding dress before you walk down the aisle in it.

Even if you don’t want to chance the bad luck part of that, it’s just downright rude to try on another person’s wedding dress…without at least asking for their permission first.

A 26-year-old woman was left in need of a new wedding dress after her future mother-in-law and sister-in-law both tried hers on without her even knowing; ruining it in the process.

This young woman said she has been engaged to her 28-year-old fiancé for around 4 months, and their wedding was set to happen in October.

Her mother-in-law quickly wasted no time hounding her about picking the perfect wedding dress and even telling her she would be better at selecting one.

Her mother-in-law insisted on being part of the wedding dress shopping, but she claimed she was too busy to go when it came time to start.

So, this young woman went shopping for her wedding dress without her fiancé’s mom and sister, and she ended up finding a wonderful dress.

The dress was more money than she had saved up for, but she got it anyway and was happy with her choice.

After having a few changes made to the dress, it got sent to her apartment. When she received the dress, she put it in “a safe place so it doesn’t get ruined.”

