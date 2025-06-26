Her Sister’s Fiancé Tried To Propose At Her Wedding But She Shut Him Down, And Now Her Sister Is Furious

Vasil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

I can’t believe this has to be said, but it is rude to try to propose at someone’s wedding, as it’s not polite to steal the spotlight from the bride and groom.

Three weeks ago, this 30-year-old woman had her wedding. It was a tiny ceremony, held outside, and there were approximately 70 guests in total.

“We kept things simple, elegant, and intentionally low drama, which is saying a lot considering my family,” she explained.

“Now, here’s where it starts: my younger sister Anna (27F) has been dating this guy Jason (28M) for around 2 years.”

“I don’t dislike him, but he’s always struck me as the type who needs everything to be a moment. Flashy, loud, ‘look at me’ kind of energy. You know the type.”

Two months before her wedding day, Jason phoned her to see if he could get her permission to propose when it came time to do the dinner toast.

She figured he was pranking her, and she let Jason know that she wasn’t interested in that. Jason laughed, but went right back to asking if he could present Anna with a ring at her wedding.

She made it clear to Jason that it was her wedding, not an engagement party for him and Anna. He seemed to accept her shutting him down.

On her actual wedding day, everything turned out amazing, but she caught sight of Jason looking jumpy. Her Maid of Honor pulled her aside and mentioned she heard Jason say to a friend he was going to propose.

Vasil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Apparently, he had brought the ring anyway, just in case I changed my mind on the spot. So I pulled him aside. Calmly, I reminded him that I had said no, and asked if he had seriously been planning to ignore that,” she added.

“He tried to play dumb at first, but then admitted he was ‘90% sure’ he was going to do it anyway because ‘Anna would never forget that moment.'”

“I told him if he did, he’d be leaving alone and would not be welcome at any future events I host. Period. He backed down.”

Anna is currently livid with her, as she learned after the wedding that Jason intended to propose. Anna is insisting that she humiliated Jason and wrecked her special moment.

Anna has hardly spoken to her, and their mom believes she was being overdramatic and ‘territorial.’ She feels her wedding should have been about her and only her, not Anna and Jason.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski