His Fiancée Told Him Out Of The Blue That She Wants To Be A Stay-At-Home Wife So He’s Telling The Internet He Called Her Lazy

A 42-year-old man thinks he is engaged to “the one” and she’s 33. They dated for a little more than 3 years before he popped the question to her a few weeks ago.

They started wedding planning right away, and last night, his fiancée asked him out of the blue if she could just be a stay-at-home wife.

His response was to laugh out loud after she said this to him since he figured it had to be some kind of joke.

She has always been so ambitious, and that’s something that he has always found so attractive about her.

It turns out that it’s not a joke at all, and his fiancée genuinely wants to do this for the rest of her life.

Now, he makes around 40% more money than she does, but they both are well-off at this point in their lives.

He knows that if she just quits her job, there is no way they can maintain the way that they live on his income alone.

His fiancée seems to think they can cut back on their spending and get by, but this really isn’t possible and he knows it.

When he questioned her on why she wanted to be a stay-at-home wife, her reply was, “It’s been on my mind a lot – I think working 9-5 just isn’t for me.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.