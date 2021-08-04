She Thinks Her Surrogate Is Starting To Act Like Her Husband’s Wife So She’s Asking The Internet For Help

A woman says that her surrogate is starting to act like her husband’s wife, so she’s in desperate need of some help with how to handle everything.

She started out by saying she has been with her husband for 5 years now, and they have always wanted to have children together.

Unfortunately, she has some health problems that have prevented her from having a child, so she and her husband figured it would be a good idea to find a surrogate.

Well, her friend has a 29-year-old sister named Brittany, and her friend suggested asking Brittany if she would like to be a surrogate for them.

Brittany used to be a single mom to a 4-year-old son, but he sadly passed away after a tragic accident. Despite that, she was in great mental health (and physical as well, according to this woman).

She thought this would be the best plan to go with Brittany as their surrogate since she knows Brittany and the rest of her friend’s family very well.

Brittany agreed to be a surrogate, and they moved forward with their arrangement, however, they did not get a contract drawn up.

Her friend was the one to say that they didn’t need anything legally binding since they all were like family anyway, and she went along with all this.

This woman and her husband worked out payment for Brittany, finalized their long and short-term plans with her, and scheduled the doctor appointments and counseling sessions.

