Single Mom Of 3 Young Daughters Facing Eviction Is Able To Stay In Her Apartment After Strangers Come Together To Raise Over $200,000 For Her

Las Vegas, Nevada. 32-year-old Dasha Perltrece Kelly is the mom of the 3 young daughters, and she raises them all on her own.

Although Dasha was able to provide for her daughters, after the pandemic hit, she lost her job and fell behind on her rent.

Kelly was desperate to figure out a way to come up with the money, so she decided to turn to GoFundMe to try to raise the $1,900 she needed to come up with to pay for the back rent she owed.

If Kelly couldn’t manage to get the money in time, she and her daughters were going to be evicted from the apartment they shared together.

“My name is Kelly and I have 3 daughters living in Nevada,” Kelly explained on the GoFundMe page that she created.

“We were maintaining just fine before this pandemic hit. Now we are suffering. We do have EBT for food, and also applied for Chap.”

“However, they do not assist immediately. We owe $1,900 for rent alone not including utilities.”

“I will figure out utilities by pawning a few things. As you all know it is entirely still too hot to be homeless.”

“My daughters are aged 5, 6, and 8. Please help with anything you can.”

