She Was Sanding A Table When An Accident Left Her With Third-Degree Burns On Most Of Her Body

Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlie Anne Xavier is a married mom of two young children living in Charlottesville, Virginia, along with her family.

On Friday, September 10th, Charlie Anne was in the middle of sanding a table when an accident ended up leaving her with third-degree burns on most of her body.

“While sanding a table, she dropped the sander when she misstepped, and the next thing she knew she was engulfed in flames,” a GoFundMe page created by Kiri Berdan reads.

Charlie Ann was life-flighted to the VCU Health Evans-Haynes Burn Center, and she is currently fighting to still be here today.

GoFundMe; pictured above Charlie Ann smiles along with one of her sons

Charlie Ann now has third-degree burns on more than 85% of her body, and she has a very long road ahead of her.

“Charlie is a powerhouse. She’s the girl cheering the loudest, smiling the brightest, and laughing non-stop,” Kiri continued on the GoFundMe page.

“She’s the first one there when something or someone is needed, and always the one who can make you smile and feel good about yourself after being with her.”

“She’s a wife and a mother to two beautiful boys – a four-year-old and a nine-month-old. She will heal and come home, and it’s our privilege to serve her now.”

