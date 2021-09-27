The Evening Before She Was Kidnapped She Told Her Mom She Was Afraid For Her Life, Then Days Later She Was Discovered Dead In A Suitcase

New Rochelle, New York. 24-year-old Valerie Reyes lived in New Rochelle and worked in Eastchester at Barnes & Noble.

Valerie’s mom, Norma Sanchez, said she was a creative and amazing young woman.

“My baby is a unique soul, an extraordinary human being,” Norma wrote on a GoFundMe page for her. “Humble, artistic, a true warrior, free-spirited and always brightening lives with her beautiful smile.”

On January 28th, 2019, Norma spoke with Valerie on the phone, and she was alarmed by what her daughter told her.

“She was very scared, very frightened,” Norma told The Journal News in an interview. “She didn’t mention anything or no one specific.”

“She just said, ‘I’m scared. I’m paranoid, mommy. I’m getting anxiety attacks.’ She was having a hard time talking.” Norma pressed her daughter for more information. She even asking Valerie pointedly if her ex-boyfriend, Javier Da Silva, was the one causing her to feel so distressed, but she denied it.

“I’m afraid someone is going to murder me,” Valerie insisted over the phone.

The very next day, Valerie was kidnapped.

Greenwich Police; pictured above is Valerie

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.