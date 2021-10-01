Dad Goes Viral On TikTok After Pointing Out How These Doll Outfits Cover Nothing Up

Patrick Johnson is a dad on TikTok who went viral after addressing some dolls he bought for his young daughter.

Patrick said that his daughter wanted L.O.L. Surprise! dolls in particular, so he went out and bought a few for her, and he was pretty surprised when he took a closer look at them.

He began his viral video by showing 2 other Barbie dolls he had gotten for his daughter; Princess Tiana from the Disney movie The Princess and the Frog and Queen Anna from the Disney movie Frozen.

Patrick pointed out that both of these Barbies were perfectly “wholesome” before saying his daughter really did not want to play with them though.

Getting around to the issue he had with the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Patrick then held up a L.O.L. Surprise! doll dressed in black fishnet, a tiny crop top, and little shorts.

“Look at these dolls they’re giving our babies these right out of the box,” Patrick said as he videoed the doll’s outfit.

“She got pantyhose on!” Patrick exclaimed.

“Surprise! This is what daddy pulled out of the box!”

TikTok; pictured above Patrick holds up one of the LOL Surprise dolls that he bought for his daughter

