Her Brother Played A Horribly Cruel Prank On Her So She’s Uninviting Him To Her Wedding

A 34-year-old woman has been together with 36-year-old fiancé Jack for more than 7 years. For several years, she and Jack have struggled to have children and they have gone through issues with fertility.

Given that her fiancé Jack really wants to have children with her, they made the decision to adopt a child, and that is the only way they will be able to have kids.

She and Jack are planning to move forward with adoption, but first, they want to get past their wedding.

Speaking of their wedding, they have already sent their wedding invitations to their guests.

Now, this woman has a 22-year-old brother named Sam, and he’s the family prankster. She does not think he’s hilarious although the rest of their family does.

Sam’s pranks are mean-spirited, and because of that, she does not have a close bond with him at all.

Add that to the fact that he has poked fun at her inability to have children, and she really isn’t in the best place with him.

Sam was originally invited to the wedding, but he recently plated one horribly cruel prank on her, and she revoked his invite.

It all started several days ago when she went to see her mom and dad by herself since Jack was at work.

