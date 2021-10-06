Lena Dunham Opens Up About The Body-Shaming She Received Right After She Shared A Photo Of Her Wedding

Lena Dunham tied the knot on September 25th with her now-husband, Luis Felber, in what seemed to be a very intimate ceremony.

Lena excitedly shared a snap of her and Luis on Instagram 7 days ago to celebrate their relationship milestone, and in it, the couple was dressed in their wedding best.

All the excitement of Lena’s wedding came crashing down around her though when she shared that she received a lot of ugly body-shaming comments after she posted that sweet wedding photo.

“…I’ve shared many challenges with you and these moments of joy had me thinking that we should admit when we’re happy too- it’s not a crime,” Lena explained in a follow-up Instagram post accompanied by a selfie.

She pointed out that for the past several years, she has actively set boundaries around social media and the internet, and the happy aftermath of her wedding had her momentarily forgetting just why she’s been actively doing that.

Instagram; pictured above is the selfie Lena shared along with her message about body shaming

“It’s a little too easy to feel the glow of support and forget about the cesspool lurking behind it- so I took a peek, and saw some gnarly s****, most not worth responding to or even sharing with you,” Lena continued.

“But one narrative I take issue with, largely because it’s a story I don’t want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television.”

Lena then quoted an awful thing that she has seen people say: “Did Lena eat the cast of Girls?”

