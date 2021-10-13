This 5-Month-Old Little Boy Is In Need Of A Double Lung Transplant After Being Diagnosed With A Terrible Condition

Charlotte, North Carolina. Kaden is an adorable 5-month-old little boy who lives in Charlotte along with his parents Olivia and Mykel Ferguson.

Kaden’s parents welcomed him into the world on May 26th of this year, and they were thrilled to be parents.

As soon as Olivia gave birth to Kaden, he had to spend 19 days in the NICU. After leaving the NICU, Kaden seemed to be doing great, but that all changed at the end of last month.

September was coming to a close and Olivia was attempting to get Kaden to eat when she became concerned that he seemingly was reluctant to eat.

She knew something just was not right, and she quickly placed a call to Kaden’s pediatrician so she could get him seen.

The following day Kaden was seen, and the pediatrician thought that Kaden appeared to be blue. Kaden was rushed to the ER, where he was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

From there, Kaden was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital. Doctors at that hospital figured out what was wrong, and he was diagnosed as having Arteriovenous malformation, which is also known as AVM.

“Kaden has a malformation in his lungs which are not producing enough oxygen,” Malisa Dobson Hill, a friend of Kaden’s family, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kaden

