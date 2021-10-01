This Bride And Groom Told Their Guests They Wanted A Device-Free Wedding Ceremony And Then Their 4-Year-Old Niece Ruined It

A bride and groom recently got married on September 4th, but even though their wedding has been over for weeks, it is still causing some drama amongst family members due to what happened at the wedding ceremony.

This bride and groom specifically asked their guests to honor their choice of a device-free ceremony.

“We paid a lot of money for a videographer to capture our ceremony,” the groom explained. “We told everyone at the rehearsal dinner we would be having everyone turn their devices off for the ceremony, just so that there wouldn’t be any distractions.”

That sounds like a completely reasonable thing to ask your guests to abide by at a wedding.

Later on that night, the groom’s brother approached him to insist that his daughter (who is 4) absolutely required her iPad in order to make it through the wedding ceremony.

His brother told him that his daughter would not be able to stay still and would most likely make a lot of noise if she didn’t have her iPad to distract her.

The groom replied that he did not want his 4-year-old niece to use her iPad during the ceremony, as he was concerned that she might accidentally put the volume on and disrupt the ceremony that way.

After their conversation concluded, he figured his brother would respect the decision that he and his wife had made, but it turns out that wasn’t the case.

On the day of the wedding, his brother said he needed to give his daughter her iPad because she was already struggling.

