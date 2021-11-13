13 Years Ago Today She Was Found Dead In A Creek On An Abandoned Farm After Telling Her Mom Over The Phone That She Would Never See Her Again

Fond du lac County, Wisconsin. 13 years ago today on November 23rd, 2008, three hunters were out on an abandoned farm located close to Skyline Drive when they found something shocking in a nearby creek.

A young woman was lying there before them in the ice-coated water of the shallow creek that snaked through the abandoned farmland.

She was dressed in a strapless black and pink top that had a bow on the back of it. She had blue jeans on, but no socks or shoes on her feet.

A charm bracelet hung from one wrist, alongside a black-colored hair tie.

She was about 5′ 1″ and approximately 110 to 135 pounds. She had long, darkish blonde hair. She was as young as 15 or as old as 21.

Unfortunately, she was so decomposed that there was no way to determine how she had died, though it was clear she had been murdered before being dumped in the creek.

Although authorities worked to try to figure out who this young woman was, they simply had no idea and no concrete leads.

She was ultimately laid to rest in Cattaraugus Cemetery on December 7th, 2011, without her name.

Facebook; pictured above is the Fond du Lac County Jane Doe, who was just identified today

