Beloved Teacher Goes Missing After A Night Out At A Concert In Mexico And She Sadly Was Just Found Dead

Lawrenceville, Georgia. 24-year-old Alexandra Morales was a first grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School located in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

She recently took a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico, and her loved ones became concerned for her safety after she attended a concert and disappeared.

Alexa went to a concert for Grupo Codiciado on October 29th, and the last time she was seen was the following day, Saturday morning.

Nobody could get a hold of her after that, and her friends and family took to Facebook to share flyers with information on her disappearance.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and we need your help in finding her,” Alexa’s friend Autumn wrote on Facebook.

“Please help the family and us spread the word, especially if you have any contacts in the Jalisco area. Please continue to pray for Alexa’s safe return.”

Last Tuesday, Alexa was sadly found dead along a roadside in Mexico, and authorities are not releasing any more details related to her death or disappearance at this time.

Alexa’s loved ones confirmed the news of her death on a GoFundMe page created to help honor her life.

