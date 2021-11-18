Her Bridesmaids Fought Back After She Gave Them Some Pretty Crazy Requirements To Be Part Of Her Wedding

A bride-to-be is set to get married next summer, and she planned what sounds like is going to be a pretty extravagant destination wedding.

She already found her venue and invited her six closest friends to be bridesmaids. Every friend she asked to be part of her bridal party couldn’t wait to say yes, and they were happy to help her plan her special day.

Her sister is serving as her maid of honor, and her sister is in charge of communicating all of the things she wants on her wedding day to the bridesmaids, per a group text.

“My requests seemed reasonable at first but then my bridesmaids started backing down one after the other,” she explained.

“Some of my requests were that since it’s a destination wedding they’ll pay for their own rooms in the same resort hotel my husband, I, and our families will stay.”

“They’re also required to buy their own dresses and find their own hairstylists and makeup artists. Their hair and makeup should be the same on all of them.”

“My MOH also told them how she’s planning the bachelorette party which will be a weekend getaway and how everyone there covers their own costs.”

“I also suggested if any of them wants to diet I’ll appreciate it but they’re not forced to of course. I’m not strict on that request it’s just a suggestion.”

When her bridesmaids found out about the crazy list of her demands, a few of them told her that they had no choice but to bow out over the costs.

