She And Her Husband Were Devastated To Have To Say No To Adopting A Child Over The High Costs, And Now They’re Hoping To Raise The Money Needed To Cover The Expenses Of Adding A Child To Their Family

Union, Kentucky. Hannah Meredith tied the knot with her husband Evan back in September of 2016.

Hannah and Evan have been married for 5 years now, and they were hoping to welcome a child of their own into their family shortly after getting married.

After not being able to become pregnant, Hannah started looking into fertility treatments and counseling, but that all came to a halt after she received an alarming diagnosis.

“In late October 2020, after many weeks of suffering from shortness of breath and shrugging it off as something inconsequential, I was admitted to the hospital for Pulmonary Embolism,” Hannah explained on a GoFundMe page.

“After an agonizing 40+ day stay in the hospital, it was discovered that I have a rare autoimmune disorder called Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome; in short, I’m very prone to clotting and although my case is managed well, the risk will always be there.”

“Still, the desire to have children remained. I began working with the Mayo Clinic to receive a definitive “yes” or “no” on whether or not we should continue trying to biologically have children. With the full support of the Institute for Reproductive Health, we began looking into IVF.”

As Hannah explored IVF, she still was having difficulty with her breathing, which she later found out was due to exercise-induced Pulmonary Hypertension.

Hannah’s doctors told her that she should not go through with a pregnancy because her hypertension would get worse and only put her and her baby at risk.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Hannah and her husband Evan

