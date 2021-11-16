She Survived The Bombing Of The Kabul Airport While On Her First Deployment And Now This Selfless Marine Who Earned A Purple Heart Is Facing A Long Road To Recovery

Chicago, Illinois. It was back in her junior year of high school that 20-year-old Corporal Kelsee Lainhart decided that she wanted to be a Marine.

Kelsee wanted to give back in the biggest way, and so just after she graduated from high school, she went straight to boot camp.

Kelsee completed boot camp, and then she was ready to go on her very first overseas deployment.

She was thrilled about this new adventure, even after she learned where she would be going.

“Never did her family expect her to be in Afghanistan, but she had no fear,” Kelsey’s family explained on a GoFundMe page for her.

“She felt like she was helping so many women and children in hopes of them having a better future.”

“A day before the accident, she said she was sad about anyone that might be left behind. She is truly a selfless person, a complete bad***, and a true hero!!

It was August 26th, and Kelsee was at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, helping to evacuate people out of the country when a suicide bomber attacked the airport.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kelsee in uniform

