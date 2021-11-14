This Teen Sent His Dad’s Girlfriend’s Daughter A Message On Instagram And He’s Telling The Internet His Dad Is Mad At Him For Doing That

A 19-year-old guy has a dad who has been dating a woman for the past 6 months. Recently, he went to dinner with his dad and his dad’s girlfriend.

During dinner, his dad’s girlfriend’s 19-year-old daughter Mary showed up, and he had never met her before then.

“I tried to be polite with Mary and we mostly talk about books and movies,” he explained.

“I don’t really have a lot of friends at the moment and was nice talking to her. She told me that she was going to see a specific movie that week. I have already seen that movie and really liked it. The night ended and I thought everything was fine.”

A few days later, he discovered Mary’s Instagram account and decided to send her a message to say hello.

In his message, he also asked Mary if she had a chance to see the movie she had been talking about dinner with his dad and her mom.

“She answered me coldly saying that it was invasive of me to contact her like that and that there was no reason for us to talk outside of our parents’ events,” he said.

“I was really surprised by that. My father also thinks I shouldn’t have done that and he is mad because he says this will hurt his relationship. My mom is on my side.”

He pointed out that he wasn’t trying to be weird, and he only had the best of intentions. He thought messaging Mary would be a great way for him to make some new friends, but now he’s upset that his dad told him this is a problem for him.

