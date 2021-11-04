When This Young Teacher Died They Said She Took Her Own Life Despite The Fact That She Was Stabbed 20 Times; 10 Of Which Were To The Back Of Her Neck

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 27-year-old Ellen Greenberg lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and she was an elementary school teacher at the Juniata Academy.

She taught first grade, and her friends and family members affectionately called her Ellie.

On January 26th, 2011, there was a huge blizzard about to hit the area, so Ellen and her students wound up going home early that day, so as not to get caught in the impending snow.

Sadly, her students would never see her alive again. The teacher that they absolutely adored would meet a strange and tragic end.

Facebook; pictured above is Ellen

On her way home to her apartment in Philadelphia, Ellen stopped to make sure she had gas in her car.

She did not live alone; she lived on the sixth floor of the Venice Lofts apartment complex with her 28-year-old fiancé, TV producer Sam Goldberg.

The two of them had been together for three years and seemed to have a great relationship. Their wedding was coming up, and Ellen had already picked out her dress.

She also mailed out the save the dates for their wedding just 4 days before she died.

