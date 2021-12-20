Her Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend Asked To Wear Her Wedding Dress To Marry Her Ex

A 35-year-old woman got divorced from her now-ex-husband 3 years ago. She has a 5-year-old son with her ex, who is 41-years-old.

Even though she is divorced from her ex, she still has a wonderful relationship with him and they still love one another as friends.

A little less than 1 year ago, her ex-husband began dating another woman named G.

She actually has gotten very close to G and considers her to be a good friend. She also really likes spending time with G.

She really thought everything was going better than anyone could imagine in this situation, until a few days ago.

She is aware that G and her ex-husband are discussing getting married. She also knows that her ex is very reluctant, though G is adamant about tying the knot and having her own kids.

“I guess G saw some old pictures of me in my wedding dress and has been raving about how pretty my dress is,” she explained.

A few days ago she met up with G to have coffee, and G actually told her that she was going to be getting married to her ex-husband soon.

She did tell G that she was excited for her, but then G wondered if she could wear her wedding dress to get married to her ex!

