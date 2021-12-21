Her Husband Stole Her Jewelry, Which Is A Family Heirloom, And Gifted It To His Brother’s New Wife As A Wedding Present: Now She’s Giving Him 3 Days To Get It Back Or She’s Going To Stop Paying His Bills

A 36-year-old woman has always loved jewelry, and she had a bunch of beautiful sets up until recently.

She had to sell nearly all of them when she hit a rough patch in her life and lost her job so that she could pay her rent.

Now, she is the breadwinner and she’s the one who pays all of her bills and her husband’s bills, as he has not been able to get a job in 8 years.

Circling back to her jewelry collection, one set in particular that she never parted with though is a family heirloom.

Not only is it worth a significant amount of money, but it’s also worth a lot to her on a personal level.

This set has a necklace, a bracelet, and a matching pair of earrings, and all of the pieces are made of gold.

Pretty recently, her husband’s brother married his girlfriend that he has been with for a decade, and it was a big deal for her husband and his family.

“My husband wanted to get them a decent wedding gift and tried borrowing money from friends and neighbors but got turned down,” she explained.

“He kept stressing out about it for weeks and just the other day (the wedding was days prior and the groom and bride are off to their honeymoon) I discovered that my jewelry set was gone.”

