in Human Interest

She Befriended A 66-Year-Old Homeless Man Living On The Streets Outside Of Her Office Building And Now She’s Trying To Get Him Everything He Really Needs To Stay Warm Out There This Winter

Birmingham, Alabama. Makenzie Malone is a woman living in Birmingham who struck up a friendship with a 66-year-old homeless man named Luegen who has been living on the streets outside of her office building.

“Lugene is a man with one of the best smiles I have ever seen,” Makenzie wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“He is 66-years-old, struggling with dialysis, and sadly, a part of the homeless population here in Birmingham, Alabama.”

“I can not count the number of days that I have left my office, only to turn the corner and be greeted by his friendly face. Over the last 5 months, we have grown a close bond.”

“He has been there for me on days when I need to vent, on days when I need someone to enjoy a sunny day with me, on days when I need advice, he has been there.”

“It may seem like an odd friendship, I know, but I believe God brings the right people in your life at the right time.”

Lugene is a daily reminder to Makenzie that friends can be found in the most unlikely of places, and sadly she accepted a new job and is changing offices, so she will no longer be able to see him every day.

“During the last 5 months, Lugene has never asked me for anything, except maybe to share a bag of my grapes, and to fill his water bottle with “iceeee collllld wattttterrrrrr,” Makenzie said.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Makenzie and Lugene

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

1 of 2