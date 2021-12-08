She Was In The Middle Of Planning Her Wedding When She Was Diagnosed With A Very Rare And Quickly Spreading Cancer

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Nadia Alcaraz Ochoa is a young woman living in Pittsburgh along with her fiancé, Travis.

“Nadia is one of the most thoughtful, selfless, and inspiring individuals that I have ever met,” Travis wrote about his fiancée on a GoFundMe page.

“She has earned university degrees and completed graduate programs in Mexico, the University of Texas, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”

“Nadia’s academic endeavors and accomplishments were fueled by her mission to inspire her students to dream big, set goals, and work tirelessly to grow.”

“Nadia has taught English as a second language in China, Germany, and the United States. She has had a positive impact on countless lives.”

Nadia and Travis were in the middle of planning their wedding, which was set for next year, and that’s all they were thinking about when they received devastating news.

Nadi was recently diagnosed with a very rare and fast-spreading cancer, which has upended both of their lives, and their wedding plans.

Nadia first realized something was wrong when she started experiencing bruising, fatigue, and headaches.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Nadia

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.