She’s In The Middle Of Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend And She Just Found Out That She’s Pregnant

A 29-year-old woman has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend for the last 14 months.

They have been going through a tough time for a while now, and they decided yesterday that they need to sit down and seriously discuss what’s going to happen.

“Basically, we are breaking up,” she explained. “That’s where everything leads. Which I am fine with as we both have things we need to work on and the breakup would benefit both of us.”

“He is also moving across the country in 3 months for a job and “doesn’t think I will move with him”. That’s undecided, on my part.”

This morning, she started feeling really nauseous right after she woke up. She then noticed that her period was close to 2 weeks late, so she went to get a pregnancy test, which turned out to be positive.

She’s pregnant and in the middle of breaking up with her boyfriend.

She’s wondering when she should break the news to her boyfriend, as she’s concerned if she tells him before they break up it will appear like she’s trying to get him to stay with her.

“I definitely don’t want to tell him before we make the breakup official as I don’t want it to seem like I’m using it as a way to get him to stick around,” she said.

“That’s gross and not what I want or need. I am not sure if I should tell him at the end of our breakup conversation or wait a few days, or a couple of weeks, and then call to let him know.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.