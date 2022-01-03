3 Beauty Products That Are Less Than $11 On Amazon And Completely Worth Buying This Week

One of my favorite things to do in my free time is cruise around Amazon in an effort to discover new beauty products that are amazing, yet affordable.

I just don’t think you always need to pay a hefty price for your beauty products, and there are really so many cool things on Amazon that are wonderfully wallet-friendly.

Below are three things that are completely worth buying this week that will set you back $11 or less.

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Vegan Coconut Sorbet Lip Scrub From Handmade Heroes

I am a full-blown lip scrub addict, I’m not going to even try to lie about that. I also always fall victim to dry lips when this time of year rolls around, and this Vegan Coconut Sorbet Lip Scrub from Handmade Hereos keeps those flakes at bay.

This is completely handmade in America, NOT tested on animals, and made with all-natural ingredients.

The only things in this are Sugar, Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut, Olive Emulsifier, Glycerine, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E.

You can get it here on Amazon for $9.99

