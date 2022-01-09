Animals truly are amazing and they never cease to amaze me. After a user by the name of rhythmicfan14 recently asked women on Reddit to share the kindest actions of their pets, these stories did not disappoint.

Make sure you grab a few tissues before you dive into 9 of the most good-hearted and wholesome things that pets have ever done for their loved ones.

Her Dog Literally Saved Her Life

“Saved my life. I was 7 years old and thought it was a good idea to play in a shed in our backyard in Georgia on a hot summer day.”

“If you’ve ever been to GA you can understand the heat and oppressive humidity that there was. The shed door slammed shut behind me and it locked.”

“I couldn’t get out, I wasn’t strong enough to open the window, I was getting dizzy and lightheaded from the heat. I remember yelling and pounding at the door but no one could hear me. I was terrified.”

“My 8 years old Lab, Cassie, the same dog that slept under my crib when I was a baby to protect me was the only one who heard me.”

“She grabbed my grandmother by her pants leg and dragged her outside, even tho grandma didn’t understand what she was doing and tried to hit her with a broom to get her to stop ripping her pants.”

“Cassie got grandma outside and she heard me in the shed, opened it, and got me out.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.