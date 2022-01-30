He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After She Cheated On Him And Now Her Dad Is Trying To Force Him To Take Her Back

A 23-year-old man was dating his 24-year-old girlfriend for 2 years, and a few days ago, he broke up with her after he found out she cheated on him.

He wound up seeing some text messages on his now ex-girlfriend’s phone between her and another guy talking about how the intimacy between them was great.

“I had suspicions for weeks now that she was cheating on me thanks to her flirting with a neighbor but she keeps saying nothing was going on between them and that I would be stupid to throw away a relationship of 2 years,” he explained.

After seeing those telling texts, he addressed things with his girlfriend, who broke down and admitted that she did cheat on him.

She sobbed as she tried to claim she didn’t go all the way with the other guy, though he knew that was a complete and utter lie.

He dumped her on the spot and made it clear to her that he would give her 3 weeks to get her stuff together and move out of his place.

“Her father then calls me and begs for me to stay with her as he does not want to take her back,” he said.

He refused, but then his ex-girlfriend’s dad tried to convince him that intimacy is just intimacy and he knows his daughter is only in love with him.

“I wasn’t budging on my decision and then in his anger, he revealed she had 3 boyfriends and cheated on them with multiple guys and that again, he doesn’t want to take her back,” he continued.

