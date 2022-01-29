Her Boyfriend Said He Would Never Waste A Diamond Ring On Her And She’s Worried About Their Relationship Now

A 28-year-old woman is in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is the same age as her, and they moved in with one another not that long ago.

When she did move in with her boyfriend, he claimed that she was “the best thing that happened to him” and that before he met her, all he did was lay in bed every single weekend binge-watching TV.

Her boyfriend also insisted that his friends could tell that he was so happy with her and so, everything seemed to be wonderful.

“However, over time I’m starting to get the impression he thinks he’s a lot better than me,” she explained.

“He’s a nice, funny, and kind person in general, and we get on well when he isn’t making these comments.”

“Firstly he makes 4x my salary as a mechanic and brags a lot about money, I’m studying and working p/t.”

“He also comes from a rich family while I come from a poor family. He’s a bit condescending sometimes and always tries to ‘help’ and ‘advise’ me with things and doubts I know stuff.”

For instance, if she’s playing video games, he tries to tell her how to play them even if it’s not her first time doing so.

When she cooks, he makes her use different ingredients than she planned on using.

