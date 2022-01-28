Her Friend Asked Her To Be His Date To A Wedding Tomorrow Even Though He Has A Girlfriend

A 19-year-old woman has a 20-year-old guy friend that she has been close to since they were back in high school.

She’s been friends with this guy for about 3 years now, and a few days ago, her friend texted her to see if she was interested in being his date for his brother’s wedding tomorrow.

She and her friend are friends with another woman who has an older brother that’s going to be getting married tomorrow.

She and her friend were told about this wedding a month ago, and her friend’s girlfriend was there when they were informed about the upcoming wedding.

Her friend and his girlfriend seem to have a great relationship, and her friend has been dating his girlfriend for a little under 3 years.

“Their families get along super well and all,” she explained. “But she has had a series of jealousy issues in the past, such as three weeks ago when we hung out with this female friend who used to like him in the past.”

“I tried my best effort to make sure it was a small gathering and private so no one would go on and tell her, but somehow she still found out.”

“She got really mad about them hanging out and she blocked him for a day or so.”

“I’ve had no issues with her at all, I try my best to get along with her but sometimes she gets a bit rude, especially when I’m near her boyfriend. Which I find a bit understandable.”

