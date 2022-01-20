He’s Struggling With How To Tell His Girlfriend That He Would Really Like For Her To Lose Some Weight

A 22-year-old man is currently in a relationship with a woman who is also 22, and he’s been dating her for 3.5 years now.

Right now, he’s definitely going through a tough time with his girlfriend, and in an effort to make things better between them, they have each been revealing things that they would like to improve on or do differently.

An issue that he really does want to address with his girlfriend is the weight that she has gained.

“When we met she wasn’t super skinny or anything but over covid, she’s gained around 30/45 lbs,” he explained.

“She always complains about how much weight she’s gained but she doesn’t do anything about it. I’ve helped her with going to the gym, but she doesn’t want to do anything besides the stair stepper because she’s “scared of weights” but whenever I try to get her to join me and show her she refuses.”

His girlfriend has no interest in going to the gym alone, and if he does try to discuss getting her to be more healthy or active, she doesn’t want to hear it since she was bullied back in high school while in gym class.

“Her eating habits have gotten better (no longer finishing a bag of chips in one sitting, not eating pizza 3 days a week, etc., etc.) but she refuses to put in the work,” he said.

“I know her mother is on her all the time about her weight because her mom is a 120lb Latin woman, and whenever they talk about it my girlfriend turns into a sobbing mess.”

“As I said before we’re going through a very rough patch (broken up but planning on getting back together/talking things out) and I feel like this lack of drive of hers is one of the big things that drove a wedge between us, that and (I’m so…ashamed to admit this) I no longer find her as attractive as I find other women.”

