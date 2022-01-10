His 15-Year-Old Sister Now Has A 27-Year-Old Boyfriend, But He Has Not Told Their Parents About This Yet

A 20-year-old man has a 15-year-old sister, and he recently discovered that she received a very expensive cellphone as a birthday present, but their mom and dad did not purchase it for her.

He did ask his mom and dad why his sister had this cellphone, and they had no idea what he was talking about, so he knew something was going on.

He decided to drop it and instead confront his sister about her new cellphone.

“So I ask my sister about it, she giggles and says her boyfriend got it for her,” he explained. “Okay if he can get an expensive phone he is not her age, I am worrisome but stay friendly and ask her how old is he.”

“She doesnt answer but after playing nice like it’s okay, she giggles and says he is 27 and not to tell anyone.”

“WHAT?! I leave, call the police. I talk to this very nice police officer that really really wanted to help but…”

The officer he spoke to asked if he had some kind of proof that his sister was intimately involved with her much older boyfriend.

He doesn’t have any proof of this at all, so the officer stated that if he doesn’t have any evidence, or if his sister is not living with her boyfriend against the wishes of their parents, or if his sister is not in a relationship with her teacher, the police can’t step in to do anything to help him.

He insisted that his sister had to have met this guy before she even turned 15, which is the age of consent in their area, but still, the officer couldn’t do anything in this situation.

