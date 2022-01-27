My Pandemic Mistake: Do’s and Don’ts For Becoming a Quarantine Dog Parent

I know, I know—you’re back in quarantine and need oxytocin, AKA the love hormone, STAT. And a cuddle puddle with a new pooch may seem like the perfect fix.

But adopting a new best friend is a lot more than a mid-pandemic impulse. And you don’t want to end up resenting your little bundle of joy, like my landlady (she calls her pug “my pandemic mistake”).

So here are some tips for fighting—or justifying—your animal instincts.

Do: Plan a trip to the local animal shelter!

Go play with some puppies if Covid precautions allow it. You can cosplay the quarantine walks you’d take with your future pup three times a day, every day. You’ll help the dogs get their energy out and even get in some cuddles.

Don’t: Fall in love.

If you haven’t prepared for the responsibility of adopting a puppy, imagining your future together might do more harm than good.

I know—that corgi looks insanely cute in his little sweater. But how will your clothes look when they’re chewed up on the closet floor? Perspective.

Do: Download the Rover App.

