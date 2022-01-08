She Has Been Battling Ehlers Danlos Syndrome For Her Entire Life And Has Spent The Past Year Bed-Ridden: Now She’s Hoping This Treatment Will Change Her Life

Tampa, Florida. Alicia Jones went from leading an active lifestyle to being bedbound within just a few years.

Since 2018, she has been battling numerous health problems. Now, her husband David Jones has created a GoFundMe to get Alicia the help she deserves.

“My entire life was turned upside down in 2018 after starting a very strenuous job where I developed multiple injuries and conditions,” Alicia wrote, “Then, in 2021, things got really bad.”

At thirty-two years old, she was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome– otherwise known as EDS.

According to the Mayo Clinic, EDS is “a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues– primarily your skin, joints, and blood vessel walls.”

Alicia had experienced many signs of EDS throughout her life, including prominent veins, stretchy skin, flexibility, unusual scars, stretch marks, and excessive fatigue.

The syndrome has slowly enveloped Alicia’s existence, yet she still has not found a helpful doctor.

“I have been mostly bedridden the past year and have desperately sought help from top doctors all over the country,” she explained.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Alicia

